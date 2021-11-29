Infinix Note 11 Pro is Going to Launch in Pakistan Soon With Amazing Specs

According to sources, the Infinix Note 11 Pro will be available in Pakistan on December 3rd. Pre-orders will begin on the same day. Moreover, early birds receive a substantial discount during the brief pre-registration period.

In Pakistan, the Note 11 Pro is expected to cost Rs. 39,800. The Infinix latest Note 11 Pro Best Mobile will be released on February 28, 2022. Infinix’s 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage edition is available in Mithril Gray, Haze Inexperienced, and Mist Blue hues.

The best mobile pricing for the Infinix Note 11 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 39,800, price in USD is $298.

A Price Range for the Note 11 Pro Phone is a word. Infinix is excited to launch Word 11, which has been given the designation Professional at the end. The Chinese language company is releasing two new phones in its Word series, which will most likely be available in the global market. The company’s future smartphone will most likely be in the mid-range segment and will be known as the Infinix Word 11 Professional.

Also Read: Apple is Working to Bring AirPower, Wireless Charger to Market Again

Infinix Note 11 Pro Specifications:

Chipset

The cellphone will most likely be driven by the extremely effective Mediatek Helio G96 processor. This is one of the most recent flagship mobile chips on the market, and it has a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core CPU in the device to provide additional power to the Infinix Word 11 Professional.

Storage

You will receive 8GB of RAM, which is supplemented by 4GB of virtual memory for improved performance. This configuration is completed by 128GB of fast UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Battery

The Infinix latest Note version, The 11 Pro, is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The company claims a greater number of charge cycles. And the 33W SuperCharge recharges the phone swiftly. The Note 11 Pro runs XOS 10, which is based on Android 11.

Display

You will get a 6.95″ IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080P. It updates at a constant 120Hz, has a peak touch sampling frequency of 180Hz, and has a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. To safeguard your eyes, the screen is also TUV Rheinland approved.

Camera

The back camera design comprises three lenses: a 64MP wide-angle f/1.7 lens, a 13MP zoom lens with 30x digital magnification, and a 2MP portrait lens. The 16MP front camera is housed within an O-hole cutout. The Night and Portrait modes are available on the Infinix Note 11 Pro.

Design

The Note 11 Pro is available in Mist Blue, Mithril Gray, and Haze Green and has a curved plastic casing, a side fingerprint scanner, and a minimum bezel. A tuned vibration motor, DTS certified twin speakers, and a graphite cooling plate are also included. The structure has a large footprint.

You may be also interested in: PUBG Mobile Developer, Tencent China’s Multinational Conglomerate, has Stopped from Launching Apps