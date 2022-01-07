Infinix Note 11 Series Gets an Extended RAM feature after an OTA update

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix launched the Note 11 series with some extravagant features like the AMOLED display in Note 11. The best part is that the Note 11 series is affordable for all segments of society. Now, in another development, the company rolled out a new software update to the Infinix Note 11 series. Through the latest OTA software update, the Infinix Note 11 series gets the Extended RAM feature. This feature renders a boost in the overall performance of the phone.

New OTA Update Brings Extended RAM Feature For Infinix Note 11 Series

According to the details, the new software update provides 3GB of additional RAM space to the Note 11S. Simultaneously, Infinix Note 11 (4GB/6GB RAM) will get 1GB additional RAM with the new update. The Extended RAM feature will enable the users to run more applications simultaneously and instantly switch between apps without any lag.

How does the Extended RAM feature work?

The new extended RAM feature works by using the phone’s ROM when the RAM is not enough to ensure smooth performance. According to Infinix, the Extended RAM feature will get enabled when users run more applications simultaneously on their phones. In addition to that, the Extended RAM feature won’t have a significant effect on the battery life.

Through this latest feature, the Infinix Note 11s users will be able to run up to 20 applications simultaneously. Infinix also claimed that the launch speed of applications will also be increased up to 60 percent and games will load much faster after the new update.

Check out? Infinix RAP Battle between Young Stunners and RAP Demon is anticipated to be the biggest online RAP battle of 2022