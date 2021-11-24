In an era where new smartphones are being churned out every other week, users are finding it difficult to purchase a device that represents them as individuals. Photography enthusiasts want a smartphone with the best camera, gamers want a powerful processer and big screen, while business people want a fully functioning device that acts as their daily planner and has the capacity to complete basic tasks. Realizing that there is a huge market for a device that fits everyone’s idea of the perfect smartphone, Infinix, one of Pakistan’s most beloved smartphone brands, has launched its NOTE 11.

Infinix NOTE 11: The First AMOLED Display Smartphone Under 30k!

The Infinix NOTE 11 is 2021’s most highly anticipated AMOLED display smartphone. It comes with a 50MP f/1.6 wide aperture rear quad camera setup, that allows for the finest moments to be captured, producing great results across virtually all scenarios. The smartphone also features a 16MP front camera with exceptional quality for selfies and video calls, supporting 1080p quality at 30fps video recording. Photography enthusiasts will absolutely love this smartphone since the results are at par with some of the high-end smartphones available in the market today.

For gamers, this smartphone packs enough juice for them to play their favorite titles on high performance mode. The NOTE 11 is equipped with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC gaming-focused dual chipset processor, which has a pair of Cortex-A75 CPU and 6GB RAM. The FHD+ AMOLED display offers better viewing experience with truly vivid color quality and brightness, even under direct sunlight, with 6.7 inches, the screen is big enough to provide an immersive gaming experience. All this is being powered by a 5000mAh battery that lasts all day long, with a 33W super-fast charging capacity that is TUV-Certified for safe charging.

In addition to these amazing features, Infinix has made sure not to pull any stops in the device’s feel and looks. NOTE 11 is a beautiful, stylish device. Its 7.9mm wide ultra-sleek, lightweight body is made with 400 layers of Nano-coating and mirror-quality reflectiveness, which is available in three individual colour shades inspired by the Milky Way: the Graphite Black, Celestial Snow, and Glacier Green.

Available for just PKR 29,999/-, the Infinix NOTE 11 is a flagship device that offers a plethora of features and a trendy feel without putting a dent on the pocket. This smartphone has been designed keeping everyone’s needs in mind and is certainly a trendsetter for the year 2021.

