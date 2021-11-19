Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is available for pre-orders on Xpark

Infinix a leading smartphone brand brings an end to the wait for XPark fans and opened pre-orders of NOTE 11 in just Rs. 28,999. The AMOLED Stunner will be available for pre-orders on XPark an official e-commerce store of Infinix starting from 18th Nov till 20th Nov. Infinix NOTE 11 is a first ever smartphone with a superior 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display to be sold under 30k in Pakistan.

The Infinix NOTE 11 comes in a 7.9mm wide ultra-sleek, lightweight design, with 400 layers of Nano-coating and mirror-quality reflectiveness, which is available in three individual colour shades inspired by the Milky Way: the Graphite Black, Celestial Snow, and Glacier Green. Embedded with a full HD+ Waterdrop display, the Infinix NOTE 11 supports the AndroidTM 11 operating system and comes in 2 variants: 4GB and 6GB.

Infinix aims to bring to its users a high quality smartphone experience, by offering ease, innovation, and affordability through its tailored devices. The AMOLED display offers better viewing experience with truly vivid colour quality and brightness, even under direct sunlight, and is easy on the eyes. The handset carries a 5000mAh battery that lasts all day long, with a 33W super-fast charging capacity that is TUV-Certified for safe charging.

The Infinix NOTE 11 AMOLED Stunner carries a rear quad camera setup, with a 50MP f/1.6 wide aperture camera that allows moments to be captured in their finest details. The handset also features a 16MP front camera with exceptional quality for selfies and video calls, supporting 1080p quality at 30fps video recording. The smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC gaming-focused dual chipset processor, which has a pair of Cortex-A75 CPU and 6GB RAM.

The Infinix NOTE 11 Stunner is now available for pre-order from XPark.pk. Xpark is the official online store of Infinix and a trusted website for authentic Infinix products.