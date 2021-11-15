Infinix Note 11i Comes With a Large Display and a Spikey Battery

The amazing smartphone Infinix Note 11i has been released with an astonishing range of features and reasonably excellent specifications. Infinix Smartphone has announced the latest addition to its well-received Note 11 series. The China smartphone maker has recently been on a roll. The Note 11 series from Samsung consists of three devices. The Note 11S, Note 11 Pro, and vanilla Note 11 are among them.

Specifications & Features:

The Note 11i has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display and a Full HD+ screen with 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. The touchscreen also has a refresh rate of 60Hz and180Hz of touch sampling rate. A hole-punch notch in the upper centre accommodates the front camera. Furthermore, it has a 91% of screen to body ratio. It has a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 SoC chipset.

The smartphone have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to extend the memory. The smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 11 and XOS 7.6. Furthermore, the gadget will be powered by a 5000mAh battery that enables 18W rapid charging via USB Type-C. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the device. AI facial unlock is also supported by the phone.

The Infinix Note 11i has dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and twin speakers for connection. The device’s triple back camera arrangement includes a 48MP main camera, a 2MP portraiture lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The price of Note 11i in Pakistan is Rs.26,608. Regrettably, the phone is presently only accessible with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, you have the choice of selecting one of three eye-catching colour schemes. Blue, black, and green are among them.

