Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Silently Goes Official

Infinix 12 Line is the highly anticipated series by the company yet. The Infinix 12 Series includes a vanilla model, a variant with the MediaTek Helio G96, a Note 12i, a Note 12 VIP, and the Note 12 Pro 5G. Almost a month back, the company unveiled that soon it is going to launch a smartphone, Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G with the MediaTek Helio G99. It was tipped to be the world’s first handset with Helio G99. However, the company did not announce any launch date. Today, we have come to know that the smartphone has been launched silently.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Specs, Price & Availability

The all-new handset by the company quietly made an appearance in an Aliexpress listing. As per specs, the new Note 12 Pro 4G has many features same as that of its 5G sibling. The handset flaunts a 6.7-inch, FullHD+ AMOLED display. In addition to that, the smartphone comes with a dual loudspeaker setup. Furthermore, it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on with 33W charging. The camera department of the handset includes a 108MP, f/1.8 (1.92µm, 1/1.67″) main snapper with two 2MP supplementary cameras and a 16MP, f/2.0 selfie snapper.

However, all the specs of the new handset are not the same as that of its 5G variant. It was revealed clearly through the store listing. The 4G variant seems to be slightly thinner at 7.8mm. It includes NFC, two nano SIM slots, and a microSD one. Moreover, it comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

This is the world’s first handset with MediaTek Helio G99 which is made on TSMC’s 6nm node and features two 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 ones, plus a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. In addition to that, the smartphone is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. You can expand the RAM to 13GB via virtual RAM.

According to the Aliexpress listing, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G color options include Grey, Blue, White, and Black. The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Price for the grey or blue variant is $275.88. However, if you wait a couple of days and buy the phone up from the seller between July 18 and 22, the price might be even lower at $199.90. There had been no official words regarding the availability of the handset. Let’s see when will it make its way to the global market. Stay tuned for more updates.

