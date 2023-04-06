Infinix Note 30 Surfaces with Helio G99 Chipset and Taller Display

A few months ago, Infinix launched the 2023 variant of Note 12. Now Infinix Note 30 (aka Infinix-X6833B) has surfaced on the Google Play Console. The listing revealed that the upcoming phone will come with the Helio G99 chipset.
Infinix Note 30 Surfaces with an Helio G99 Chip and Taller Display
The company was the first to release a phone with the Helio G99 chipset, which was the Note 12 Pro in July of 2022. Infinix used the same chipset in Note 12 (2023) and it will now be used in Note 30. According to the GPC, the new phone will pair the Helio G99 chip with 8GB of RAM and it will run Android 13.
The listing revealed that the display resolution is 1,080 x 2,460px (20.5:9 aspect ratio). This is a slightly taller aspect ratio (the Note 12 series used 20:9 displays). Also, judging by the image shown by the GPC, the Note 30 series will ditch the notch in favour of a punch hole for the selfie camera.
This is all the listing has revealed about the upcoming device. Most probably the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. Infinix is keeping the launch date of the new Note 30 series to itself for now, but the vanilla Note 12 arrived in mid-April. So we hope that the company will unveil the phone in the next couple of weeks.
