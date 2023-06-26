Infinix Note 30 VIP: One Of The Fastest Wireless-Charging Smartphones In Its Class
If you are looking for a phone with fast charging for less price, Infinix Note 30 VIP has got you covered. The smartphone offers a 68W wired charging solution which is unusual at its price point. The point worth mentioning here is that the Note 12 VIP had much faster 120W wired charging as compared to the 30 VIP however, let me tell you that the Infinix 30 VIP has a more balanced approach. The best part about this handset is that it is one of the few phones having wireless charging in the sub-$300 category.
Infinix Note 30 VIP Is One Of The Fastest Charging Handsets
The point worth mentioning here is that in order to achieve the top wireless speed you’d need the proprietary 67W charging brick, which you need to buy individually. On the other hand, the wall charger is included which supports Power Delivery over PPS. The charger delivers 5V/2A, 11V/6.2A or 4-21V/3.25A for a maximum rated 68W. Let’s have a look at how the Note 30 VIP heaps against similarly priced smartphones in terms of charging.
The point worth mentioning here is that the Infinix Note 30 VIP isn’t the fastest-charging smartphone in its class but it’s certainly among the best. It’s just a few minutes behind the Poco X5 Pro in terms of charging. On the other hand, it’s as fast as the Redmi Note 12 Pro with 67W charging solutions.
However, when it comes to wireless charging we were quite surprised at how close it gets to the wired one. It is quite clear from the above comparison that the 50W wireless charging pad is just a few percentage points behind the 67W wired charger on the 15-minute and 30-minute marks. The gap broadens as time goes on. So if you are looking for a budget phone with wireless charging this is certainly one of the best options to consider.