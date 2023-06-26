Infinix Note 30 VIP: One Of The Fastest Wireless-Charging Smartphones In Its Class

If you are looking for a phone with fast charging for less price, Infinix Note 30 VIP has got you covered. The smartphone offers a 68W wired charging solution which is unusual at its price point. The point worth mentioning here is that the Note 12 VIP had much faster 120W wired charging as compared to the 30 VIP however, let me tell you that the Infinix 30 VIP has a more balanced approach. The best part about this handset is that it is one of the few phones having wireless charging in the sub-$300 category.

Infinix Note 30 VIP Is One Of The Fastest Charging Handsets

The point worth mentioning here is that in order to achieve the top wireless speed you’d need the proprietary 67W charging brick, which you need to buy individually. On the other hand, the wall charger is included which supports Power Delivery over PPS. The charger delivers 5V/2A, 11V/6.2A or 4-21V/3.25A for a maximum rated 68W. Let’s have a look at how the Note 30 VIP heaps against similarly priced smartphones in terms of charging.