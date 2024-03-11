Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Launch Seems Imminent

Like all other smartphone makers, Infinix is also working on multiple new smartphones. There have been many rumors and leaks about the highly anticipated Infinix Note 40 series since the beginning of this year. The series will include four models including the Note 40, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro 5G, and Note 40 Pro Plus 5G. Reports claim that the top-tier, the Note Pro Plus, is anticipated to feature MagCharge wireless charging among other notable specs. In a recent development, the slightly toned-down version of the series, Note 40 Pro 5G, surfaced on the Google Play Console hinting at an imminent launch.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Surfaced On Google Play Console Listing

According to the Google Play Supported Devices list, the upcoming Infinix Phone will have the model number X6851. MediaTek’s Dimensity 7020 chipset will power the smartphone. Moreover, it will come with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will run on Android 14 straight out of the box. As per display details, the handset will come with a resolution of 1080 × 2436 pixels, featuring curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the center. There will be power and volume keys positioned on the right edge of the device.

It is pertinent to mention here that the same Infinix smartphone also appeared with the same model number in Indonesia’s SDPPI certification. Moreover, TUV Rheinland certification reveals that the phone will come with a 4,900mAh-rated battery. On the other hand, several reports claim that Infinix will market the smartphone with a typical 5,000mAh battery capacity. However, there have been no official words regarding the specifications of the top tier. The Infinix Note 40 series launch date is decided to be March 18. The launch event will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 4G variant of the smartphone also appeared on the Play Console database with the model number X6850. The listing shows that the smartphone will sport a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Moreover, it can be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The 4G variant will run on Android 14 out of the box with Infinix’s custom UI. Furthermore, the phone is anticipated to come with an FHD+ resolution display with a pixel density of 480 PPI. The information available about the Infinix Note 40 series smartphones is quite limited. Stay tuned to get more updates.