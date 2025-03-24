Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G vs Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G – Which Midranger Offers Better Value?

Smartphone manufacturers continue to push the boundaries of mid-range devices, bringing premium features at competitive prices. Infinix unveiled the Note 50 Pro+ 5G a couple of days ago, pricing it at $379, while Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in February 2024 for $370. Both phones target users seeking premium performance without the flagship cost. While both devices feature impressive specifications, their design, hardware, software experience, and real-world performance set them apart. This detailed comparison evaluates key aspects, including display quality, processing power, camera capabilities, battery life, and software optimizations, to determine which smartphone offers better value.

Design and Build Quality: Which Phone Feels More Premium?

When it comes to the design and build quality, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G stands out with its premium construction, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both the front and back. It also boasts an aluminum alloy frame, making it more durable and aesthetically appealing. Additionally, Redmi’s IP68 certification ensures superior protection against water and dust, making it a more reliable choice for users who frequently encounter harsh environmental conditions.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G comes with a glass front and aerospace-grade aluminum frame, providing a sturdy and modern feel. However, it only has an IP64 certification, which offers comparatively less resistance to dust and water. Moreover, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is lighter, weighing 181 grams, compared to the 209 grams of Infinix’s device, making it more comfortable to hold for extended periods. Overall, for users looking for a sleek, lightweight, and highly durable device, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G emerges as the winner in this category.

Display Quality: A Battle Between Refresh Rate and Resolution

A high-quality display is essential for users who enjoy gaming, streaming, or browsing on their smartphones. The Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-smooth scrolling and responsive touch interactions. It also offers 1300 nits of peak brightness, making it easy to use under direct sunlight.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel that has a lower 120Hz refresh rate but compensates for it with a higher resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and higher brightness of 3000 nits. This results in a higher pixel density (~446 ppi vs. 393 ppi on Infinix), which means sharper visuals and more detailed content rendering.

For users who prioritize fluid animations and high refresh rates for gaming, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G takes the lead. However, for those who prefer sharper visuals and a higher screen resolution for content consumption, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G provides a better viewing experience.

Performance and Software: Which Phone Delivers Faster and Smoother Operations?

Both smartphones run on Android 15, but their performance differs significantly due to their chipsets. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a 4nm chipset known for its efficiency and strong GPU performance. In contrast, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, also built on a 4nm process but generally positioned below Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in raw power.

Redmi offers more storage and RAM configurations, going up to 1TB with 16GB RAM, whereas Infinix is capped at 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. However, Infinix uses UFS 4.0 storage, which provides faster read/write speeds compared to Redmi’s UFS 2.2, allowing for quicker app launches and file transfers. The software experience on both devices is optimized for smooth performance, but Redmi’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset gives it an edge in gaming and high-performance tasks.

Benchmark Scores: How Do These Phones Perform in Tests?

Recent benchmark tests indicate a clear performance advantage for the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G.

Benchmark Test Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G AnTuTu 10 Score 1,146,605 807,771 Geekbench Single-Core 1,340 1,139 Geekbench Multi-Core 4,064 3,375

These results suggest that the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G delivers better overall performance, making it a stronger choice for users seeking top-tier processing power.

Camera System: Which Phone Captures Better Photos and Videos?

For photography enthusiasts, the camera setup can be a deciding factor. The Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G includes a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The periscope zoom gives it a clear advantage in capturing distant subjects with clarity. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps and 1080p slow-motion recording at 240fps, making it a great option for videography.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G boasts a 200MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. While its main sensor captures highly detailed shots, it lacks a telephoto lens, limiting its zoom capabilities. Video recording is capped at 4K 30fps, making Infinix the better choice for high-frame-rate video capture.

For selfies, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G takes the lead with its higher-resolution 32MP front camera and 4K recording capability at 30fps. In contrast, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G has a 20MP selfie camera, limited to 1080p at 60fps.

Overall, if you need zoom capabilities and better video recording features, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G is the superior choice.

Battery Life and Charging Speeds: Which Phone Lasts Longer?

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G comes with a 5110mAh battery, while the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G has a 5200mAh battery. The difference in battery size is minor, and both phones offer solid battery life thanks to software optimizations.

However, charging speeds and wireless charging set them apart. The Infinix device supports 100W wired charging, reaching 100% in just 32 minutes, while Redmi offers faster 120W wired charging. Additionally, Infinix features 50W wireless charging and 7.5W reverse wireless charging, whereas Redmi lacks any wireless charging support.

For faster-wired charging, Redmi is the better pick. But if wireless charging and reverse charging matter to you, Infinix is the more versatile choice.

Final Verdict: The Best Midrange Flagship?

After carefully comparing both smartphones, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G emerges as the overall winner. While the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G offers a more premium build, higher water resistance, and a superior selfie camera, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G outshines it in performance, camera versatility, charging speed, and wireless charging support. With a significantly higher AnTuTu score, faster UFS 4.0 storage, a periscope telephoto lens, and 100W fast charging, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G provides a more well-rounded and future-proof experience. For users looking for the best combination of speed, photography, and charging technology in a midrange flagship, the Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G is the superior choice.

