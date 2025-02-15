Infinix Note 50 Pro Set to Launch in Pakistan Soon

Infinix is gearing up for the global launch of its Note 50 Pro, and Pakistan is among the first countries expected to receive it. While an official release date remains unconfirmed, industry insiders suggest a March 2025 timeline, aligning with last year’s Note 40 series launch. With certifications surfacing worldwide, the device’s debut seems imminent.

Although Infinix has not formally disclosed the Note 50 Pro’s specifications, recent certifications provide key insights. The device, identified by model number X6855, recently passed SDPPI certification in Indonesia and appeared in the GSMA IMEI database, confirming its global status.

The FCC listing in the USA further reveals details such as LTE connectivity, Dual-Band WiFi, and Bluetooth. However, the most striking aspect is its 9mm thickness, an unusual size for a non-rugged device, sparking curiosity about its design and hardware.

A 9mm thickness is unusual for a non-rugged smartphone, raising questions about Infinix’s design choices. This could indicate a larger battery, enhanced cooling system, or new hardware improvements. Whether it brings better durability or improved performance remains to be seen, but it certainly sets the Note 50 Pro apart from the competition.

With an expected initial launch in Indonesia, the Note 50 Pro is likely to reach Pakistan shortly after. The upcoming release will determine where it stands in Infinix’s price lineup, competing with other mid-range smartphones. As anticipation builds, all eyes are on Infinix for an official announcement. Stay tuned for more updates on the Note 50 Pro as its global debut nears.