Infinix Note 50 Series Launched – Great Display, Fast Charging, but Is That Enough?

Infinix has officially launched the Note 50 and Note 50 Pro in Indonesia, with a Pakistan launch expected soon. The new lineup brings a 144Hz AMOLED display, improved cameras, and faster charging speeds, making it seem like a solid upgrade at first glance. However, when compared to its predecessor, the Note 40 series, and competing devices like the Redmi Note 14 and Tecno Camon 30, it becomes evident that this is more of a refinement rather than a true generational leap.

At the heart of both models is the MediaTek Helio G100, a budget chipset that offers decent performance for daily tasks. However, it isn’t a significant improvement over previous models. The Note 40 series featured the Helio G99, and while the new chip brings slight optimizations, it offers almost similar performance and is also a 4G-only processor in an era where budget 5G devices are becoming more common. Competitors like the Redmi Note 14 5G offer next-gen connectivity, leaving Infinix behind in future-proofing its devices.

Display and Design – A Step Forward, but Not a Game-Changer

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the Note 50 series. This is a significant jump from 120Hz panels on most rivals and ensures a buttery-smooth scrolling experience. However, apart from the higher refresh rate, the display resolution, size, and panel technology remain unchanged from last year’s model.

The design gets a more premium touch, with a metallic frame and IP64-rated dust and water resistance, but these changes are more about aesthetics than functionality.

Cameras – Improved on Paper, but Real-World Gains?

Infinix has retained a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which is a welcome addition. However, apart from this, the camera system doesn’t offer groundbreaking improvements. The Note 50 Pro gets an 8MP ultrawide sensor, which is a step up from the basic depth sensor on the standard Note 50, but when compared to the 50MP ultrawide shooters on Tecno and Xiaomi’s latest models, it still falls short.

Additionally, Infinix’s image processing still lags behind Xiaomi and Tecno in terms of color accuracy, low-light performance, and detail retention. The 32MP selfie camera on the Note 50 Pro is a nice upgrade, but it alone may not be enough to sway buyers looking for better overall photography performance.

Battery and Charging – A Strong Selling Point

One area where Infinix does impress is charging technology. The 5,200mAh battery should last a full day with ease, and fast charging speeds of 45W (Note 50) and 90W (Note 50 Pro) make recharging extremely quick. The 10W magnetic wireless charging is a unique addition at this price point, but its practicality remains questionable since wireless charging accessories are not widely available.

Is It Worth the Upgrade?

The Note 50 starts at $165, while the Note 50 Pro is priced at $182. These prices are competitive, but when devices like the Redmi Note 14, Tecno Camon 30 etc, offer similar or better specs, the Note 50 series doesn’t stand out significantly. For those upgrading from older Infinix models (like the Note 30 or below), this may still be an appealing choice. However, if you already own a Note 40 series device, the upgrades are too minor to justify switching.

