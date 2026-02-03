Infinix Note 60, 60 Pro, and 60 Ultra Details Emerge; Pakistan Release Likely

Infinix is preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio with the upcoming Note 60 series, which will include the Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, and Note 60 Ultra, as new listings and certification records reveal key details about memory variants, battery capacities, and charging support. The developments also indicate that Pakistan is likely to be among the markets where the lineup will be introduced.

Information published on Carlcare India, Infinix’s official after-sales service platform, confirms that all three devices are being prepared for launch in India. Infinix has historically rolled out its Note-series smartphones in Pakistan shortly after their regional debut, strengthening expectations of a local release.

The Infinix Note 60 is expected to be offered with 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The Note 60 Pro will reportedly be available in three configurations: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

The premium Infinix Note 60 Ultra, which features a design collaboration with Pininfarina, is set to launch with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB internal storage variants.

Certification documents indicate that both the Note 60 and Note 60 Pro will be offered with different battery capacities depending on the market. The Note 60 carries rated capacities of 5,990 mAh and 6,340 mAh, expected to translate into typical advertised capacities of approximately 6,150 mAh and 6,500 mAh.

The Note 60 Pro features rated capacities of 5,850 mAh and 6,340 mAh, suggesting typical capacities of around 6,000 mAh or 6,500 mAh. The standard Note 60 is expected to support 45W wired fast charging, while the Pro variant will offer 90W wired charging.

The Infinix Note 60 has appeared on the Google Play Console, confirming a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset, a 1208×2644 resolution display, and Android 16 out of the box. Meanwhile, filings with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) suggest that the Note 60 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

Expected Launch and Pricing in Pakistan

Infinix has not officially announced a launch date for Pakistan, but industry observers expect the Note 60 series to arrive locally between late February and March 2026. Based on Infinix’s recent pricing trends, the Note 60 could start at around Rs. 55,000, the Note 60 Pro may fall in the Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 85,000 range, while the Note 60 Ultra is likely to be priced above Rs. 100,000, subject to taxes and final specifications.

Further details are expected as Infinix moves closer to the official launch.

