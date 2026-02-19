Infinix Note 60 Pro & Note 60 Launched; Expected Price and Release Date in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 60 Pro and Infinix Note 60 have officially debuted, introducing a refreshed design and upgraded internals. The Pro model headlines the series with an Active Matrix rear display and a Snapdragon chipset, while the standard variant opts for a Dimensity platform.

Infinix Note 60 Pro

The Note 60 Pro features a metal build and a rear Active Matrix Display, allowing users to show text, animations, notifications, and mini interactive elements—similar to glyph-style interfaces seen in select devices.

It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits local peak brightness, PWM dimming, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, the device runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. A 4,758 mm² 3D IceCore vapor chamber handles thermal management.

The Pro carries a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. Camera setup includes a 50MP primary and 8MP ultrawide lens, alongside a 13MP front camera. It also features dual speakers, an IR blaster, IP64 rating, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Infinix Note 60

The standard Note 60 shares the same 6.78-inch 144 Hz OLED display and 6,500 mAh battery but reduces wired charging to 45 W (while retaining 30 W wireless support).

It runs on the Dimensity 7400 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The rear setup remains 50MP + 8MP, while the back panel replaces the matrix display with an Active Halo RGB LED light. Like the Pro, it includes dual speakers, an IR blaster, IP64 certification, and Android 16 with XOS 16.

Expected Price & Launch in Pakistan

While official global pricing has not yet been revealed, market estimates suggest the Note 60 Pro could launch in Pakistan around Rs 110,000–120,000, given its Snapdragon platform and 90W charging. The standard Note 60 may fall near the Rs 75,000–85,000 range.

Based on previous Infinix rollout timelines, the series is expected to arrive in Pakistan by late March or early April 2026. Official confirmation regarding local pricing and availability is still awaited.

