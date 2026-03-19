Infinix Note 60 vs Realme 14 5G vs Oppo A6 Pro: Best 5G Phone Under Rs 90K?

Pakistan’s mid-range smartphone market is becoming increasingly competitive, with devices like the Infinix Note 60, Realme 14 5G, and Oppo A6 Pro all available at around Rs 85,000. At this price point, users are getting high refresh rate displays, large batteries, and capable chipsets—but real-world performance varies significantly. While these phones may look similar on paper, their day-to-day usage, gaming stability, and battery endurance tell a very different story.

Performance

In real-world usage, the difference becomes clear the moment you start switching between apps or playing games.

The Infinix Note 60, powered by the Dimensity 7400 Ultimate (4nm) with up to 12GB RAM, feels the fastest in day-to-day operations. App launches are quicker, multitasking is smoother, and background apps stay alive longer. For users who frequently switch between Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and gaming, this phone feels the most “flagship-like” in responsiveness.

The Realme 14 5G, with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 (4nm), delivers a more controlled and stable experience. It may not feel as aggressive as Infinix in speed bursts, but it performs consistently. In longer gaming sessions or extended usage, Realme tends to maintain performance better with fewer frame drops.

The Oppo A6 Pro, running on Dimensity 6300 (6nm), is clearly tuned for efficiency rather than speed. For basic usage — calls, social media, browsing — it performs smoothly. However, when pushed with heavier apps or gaming, it shows limitations earlier than the other two.

Verdict:

The Infinix Note 60 provides the best performance, with the realme 14 5G coming in second place.

Gaming Experience

Gaming is where users actually feel the difference between chipsets.

The Infinix Note 60, combined with its 144Hz AMOLED display, offers the smoothest scrolling and animation experience. Games feel fluid, especially in titles that support high refresh rates. However, during longer sessions, slight thermal drops can appear.

The Realme 14 5G is better optimized for sustained gaming. While its 120Hz display is slightly lower, the performance remains more consistent over time. Frame stability is its biggest strength.

The Oppo A6 Pro is not designed for heavy gaming. It can handle casual games comfortably, but demanding titles will require lower settings.

Verdict:



Realme 14 5G (consistency) with Infinix close behind (smoothness).

Display

Displays matter more than most users realize — especially for scrolling, watching videos, and gaming.

The Infinix Note 60’s 144Hz AMOLED panel stands out immediately. Scrolling through apps feels noticeably smoother, and brightness levels are higher, making it better for outdoor use.

The Realme 14 5G and Oppo A6 Pro, both with 120Hz AMOLED displays, still offer a premium experience but lack the extra fluidity of Infinix.

Verdict:

If you use your phone heavily for social media or content consumption, Infinix gives the best visual experience.

Battery

Battery performance is where user priorities shift dramatically.

The Oppo A6 Pro, with up to a 7000mAh battery, is built for endurance. In real usage, it can easily stretch beyond a full day, even with heavy use. This is ideal for users who don’t want to charge frequently.

The Infinix Note 60 (6500mAh) also delivers strong battery life, comfortably lasting a full day with mixed usage.

The Realme 14 5G (6000mAh) is slightly behind but still reliable, offering balanced performance without aggressive battery drain.

Verdict:



Oppo A6 Pro, by a clear margin.

Durability & Build

In practical usage, durability is often overlooked — until it’s needed.

The Realme 14 5G and Oppo A6 Pro both feature IP68/IP69 ratings, offering strong protection against water and dust. This makes them safer choices for long-term usage or rough conditions.

The Infinix Note 60, with IP64, provides only basic splash resistance.

Verdict:



Realme & Oppo (tie)

Camera in Everyday Use: No Major Standout

All three phones come with 50MP primary sensors, and in normal daylight conditions, the results are fairly similar.

The differences are subtle:

Realme & Oppo feel slightly better tuned for social media-ready photos

Infinix performs well but is less consistent in processing

Selfie cameras:

Realme & Oppo (16MP) perform slightly better

Infinix (13MP) is decent but not standout

Verdict:



No clear winner—but Realme/Oppo slightly ahead in consistency

Final Verdict: Which One Should You Actually Buy?

After looking beyond specs and focusing on real-world usage:

Infinix Note 60 (Best for speed, display, and heavy users).

Realme 14 5G (Best for balanced performance, gaming stability, and durability).

Oppo A6 Pro (Best for battery life).

Also read:

vivo X300 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Two Flagships, Two Different Visions