Infinix Note 60 vs Redmi Note 15: A Mid-Range Battle with a Clear Winner!

Pakistan’s mid-range smartphone segment has become increasingly competitive, but not every new launch offers the same kind of value. The newly launched Infinix Note 60 and Redmi Note 15 may appear close in category, yet they are built with noticeably different priorities.

Both phones bring AMOLED displays, large batteries, splash resistance, stereo speakers, and 256GB storage options to the table. However, once the comparison moves beyond headline specifications, the gap begins to widen. The Infinix Note 60 is positioned as a more advanced and future-ready device, while the Redmi Note 15 appears to focus more on affordability and dependable everyday use.

Performance

Performance is where the separation becomes clearest.

The Infinix Note 60 is powered by the Dimensity 7400 Ultimate (4nm), paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On paper, this already places it in a stronger position than the Redmi, but in practical terms, it also suggests a smoother and more responsive user experience. Daily tasks such as app switching, social media scrolling, camera usage, video playback, and background multitasking are likely to feel quicker and more fluid. The newer architecture and 5G-ready platform should also help the device hold up better over time as apps become heavier and network demands increase.

The Redmi Note 15, by contrast, uses the Helio G100-Ultra, which is a 4G chipset. For routine use, that may still be enough. Calls, messaging, light browsing, YouTube, WhatsApp, and basic photography should all run comfortably. But it is not built with the same performance ceiling. Under heavier loads, such as gaming, prolonged multitasking, or more demanding apps, it is likely to show its limitations sooner.

This makes the comparison fairly straightforward: one phone feels designed for the present, while the other feels designed for both the present and the next few years.

Verdict:

Infinix Note 60 has a stronger processor, better performance headroom, and the important advantage of 5G support.

Display

Both devices offer AMOLED panels, which means neither phone is likely to disappoint users who care about color, contrast, and general viewing quality. But the Infinix still appears to have the edge.

The Infinix Note 60 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Redmi Note 15 offers a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In ordinary usage, both should feel sharp and modern, particularly for video, browsing, and social media. But the Infinix’s higher refresh rate gives it a smoother feel in interface navigation, scrolling, and supported gaming scenarios.

That difference may not be dramatic for every user, but it is still meaningful in a side-by-side comparison. A phone with a 144Hz display generally feels more premium and faster in motion than one capped at 120Hz, especially when paired with the stronger chipset.

The Infinix also appears to offer a brighter panel on paper, which should help with outdoor visibility and general usability under strong light.

Verdict:



Infinix Note 60 offers a better display package thanks to its smoother 144Hz AMOLED panel.

Camera

This is one of the few areas where the Redmi makes a stronger case on paper.

The Redmi Note 15 features a 108MP main camera and a 20MP front camera, while the Infinix Note 60 offers a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 13MP selfie camera. In everyday terms, the Redmi’s setup suggests an advantage in straight main-camera photography and higher-resolution selfies, particularly for users who prefer sharp social-media-ready images without caring much about shooting flexibility.

The Infinix, however, offers an ultrawide camera, which gives it more versatility in actual use. That matters for people who like taking wider outdoor shots, group photos, or interior scenes. So while the Redmi may have the better main-camera headline spec, the Infinix provides a broader shooting range.

Still, for the average buyer, the Redmi’s 108MP main camera is likely to be the more immediately attractive photography feature.

Verdict:

Redmi Note 15 holds a clearer camera advantage on paper for standard photography.

Battery and Charging

Battery life should be strong on both phones, but the Infinix package is more complete.

The Infinix Note 60 carries a 6150mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 15 comes with a 6000mAh battery. In day-to-day usage, both phones should comfortably last a full day and possibly longer for moderate users. The difference in endurance may not be huge in practice.

The bigger difference comes in charging. The Infinix supports 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, which is highly unusual in this segment. The Redmi Note 15 supports 33W wired charging, which is still decent, but clearly less impressive. The presence of wireless charging alone gives the Infinix a premium edge that is rarely seen at this level.

So while both phones appear reliable for battery life, the Infinix is simply more flexible and more convenient to live with.

Verdict:

Infinix Note 60 has a better overall battery and charging setup.

Build and Practical Use

In daily use, weight and comfort matter more than spec sheets often suggest.

The Redmi Note 15 is lighter at 183.7g, while the Infinix Note 60 weighs 199g. That means the Redmi is likely to feel easier in the hand during long periods of use, especially for one-handed browsing, calls, and extended scrolling. For some users, that lighter build will be a genuine advantage.

At the same time, the Infinix’s added weight reflects a more feature-loaded package. Both devices offer IP64 dust and splash resistance, stereo speakers, and modern design language, so neither is weak in basic practicality. But the Redmi is easier to handle, while the Infinix feels more ambitious as a product overall.

Verdict:

Redmi Note 15 is the lighter and more comfortable device, but this is not enough to outweigh the broader advantages of the Infinix.

Network Readiness and Long-Term Value

This is perhaps the most important section in the comparison.

The Infinix Note 60 is built around a 5G chipset, while the Redmi Note 15 remains a 4G phone. That may not matter equally to every buyer today, but it matters a great deal in terms of long-term value. Pakistan has already begun early 5G activation in selected areas, and while a full consumer rollout will take time, buyers spending in this segment are increasingly likely to expect some degree of future readiness.

A phone launched in 2026 with 5G support naturally carries more long-term appeal than one that remains restricted to 4G. Even if users do not benefit from full 5G speeds immediately, the presence of a 5G-capable chipset makes the Infinix a safer purchase for the years ahead.

This is where the Redmi begins to look less competitive. Its lower price is attractive, but the absence of 5G makes it feel more limited in a market that is already moving forward.

Final Verdict

The Redmi Note 15 is not a weak device. It offers a solid AMOLED panel, a large battery, a lighter design, and a stronger main camera spec, all at a lower price. For basic users, it should remain a dependable everyday smartphone.

But when the comparison is taken as a whole, the result is clear.

The Infinix Note 60 is the better phone overall. It offers a faster and newer chipset, 5G connectivity, a smoother 144Hz AMOLED display, better charging options, including wireless charging, slightly larger battery capacity, and stronger long-term value. The Redmi Note 15 may win in a few isolated areas, but it does not match the Infinix in overall capability.

Winner: Infinix Note 60

It is the more complete, more advanced, and more future-ready device in this comparison.

Prices in Pakistan

Infinix Note 60 (8GB + 256GB): Rs 84,999

Redmi Note 15 (8GB + 256GB): Rs 74,999

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