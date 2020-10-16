



Finally, Infinix has rolled out two smartphones the Note 8 and Note 8i. The Infinix Note 8 series follows the successful launch of the Infinix Note 7 earlier this year. Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and available officially across the globe.

Infinix Note 8 & Note 8i are Now Available Officially

The Note 8 phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage while the powerhouse is backed by a 5,200 mAh battery that charges at 18W. The phone is running on Android 10 and has a 6.95″ 720×1640 LCD touchscreen with a dual hole-punch cutout for a 16 MP selfie camera and a depth sensor next to it.

On the phone’s back, there is a 64 MP main shooter, aided by a 2 MP macro cam, a 2 MP depth sensor, and another 2 MP “AI Lens”. The cameras are beautifully placed at the back. All of this is topped off with a quad-LED flash. The phone is available in grey, blue, and green.