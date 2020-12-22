Infinix has just released its one of the budget-friendly smartphone in the market dubbed as Note 8. The phone is the successor of its Note 7 lineup. The smartphone has come with amazing specs at a very reasonable price. It has come with a total of 6 AI cameras – four cameras at the back and two at the front. Additionally, it features 6GB RAM, MediaTek chipset and many more. Let’s have a look at the detailed review of Infinix Note 8.

Infinix Note 8 Review – An Affordable Photography King

Price:

The main thing on which everyone focuses is the price of the handset. Infinix Note 8 is available in Pakistan in just Rs. 29,999.

Camera:

The feature on which I personally focus more is the camera quality and resolution. Interestingly enough, the company has included 6 cameras in this affordable smartphone. Note 8 has come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The back cameras include 64 MP (wide), + 2 MP (portrait) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) and an LED Flash. The other features of the camera include Panorama and HDR.

At the front, we see a dual-camera setup including a 16MP main camera along with 2MP depth sensor with HDR support to take beautiful selfies. The resolution for video is [email protected]

Keeping in mind the trend of doing Vlogs and making TikTok videos, the Infinix Note 8 comes with video-enhancement algorithms from Vidhance® for video stabilization. The phone lets you make slow-motion video without missing a detail. Infinix Note 8 features Ultra Night Mode 2.0 which will produce uncompromising results in low light conditions

Design and Display:

Infinix Note 8 comes with an extremely large screen. It features a 6.95-inch display-diagonal, with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 720 x 1640-pixel, which works out to a modest 258ppi. Because of its two front cameras, it has dual Infinity-O Display. Additionally, the phone has immensely slim bezels to enhance a better viewing experience.

Chipset and Software:

The phone is equipped with the MediaTek Hyper Engine Game Technology. Note 8 is powered by the high-performance MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The chipset makes the phone a perfect choice for the game. The chipset offers a full, solid, and smooth all-around performance. If you are a game lover and your budget is low, this phone could be the best choice for the ultra-smooth gaming experience.

The chipset has octa-core CPU configuration, as follows: 2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 and a modest Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 with XOS 7.1 support.

Memory and Storage:

In Pakistan, the phone has come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card.

Battery

Note 8 features a gigantic 5,200 mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough for a single day away from the charger. Just like other specs, this feature is also more powerful to attract the users’ attention. Anyways, it comes with an 18W fast charging support. So, it will take time to charge the phone completely. The charging support is not high which is a bit disappointing but under this price range, it is ok.

Connectivity:

The phone has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, Radio, WLAN and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

The phone has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, proximity, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a compass.

Colours:

It is available in three colours – Iceland Fantasy, silver diamond and deepsea luster.

Some Cons of Infinix Note 8:

Although the phone has come with many eye-catching specs, however, there could be more enhancement as well. There are some features which I personally do not like. First of all, its lower charging support. The other feature is a big screen. Not all the people of this age prefer such a big screen. Some found it difficult to hold and carry. Except that all features are quite good under such price tag.

Final Verdict:

I will rate this phone 4.5/5 in the affordable smartphones category. Note 8 is an attractive handset with all premium features at a very affordable price value. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with quad-camera lenses, a powerful chipset and a gigantic battery. All the features and specs are quite dazzling and it is one of the best affordable phones under 30k.