Infinix offers smashing discounts for Daraz 12:12 year-end mega sale!

Infinix, the leading smartphone selling brand of Pakistan has successfully joined hands with Daraz as an official Diamond Sponsor for Daraz 12.12 mega year end sale. Up to 30% discount is to be offered on Infinix newly launched smartphone series, laptops and other smartphone accessories starting from 12th December till 22nd December. Infinix will also be exclusively launching their new addition of Game on HOT 11 series i.e., HOT 11S which will be available to pre-order on Daraz 12.12 sale at a price of Rs 22,999.

Exclusive discounts are to be offered on Infinix’s latest smartphones including the Game on HOT 11 series, ZERO X series, NOTE 10 Series and also on Infinix INBook X1 Pro laptop series. As an official diamond sponsor, Daraz will be celebrating December 13th, 2021 as exclusive Infinix Day, during which additional discounts and giveaways can be availed as well. Additionally, gaming enthusiasts can now pre-order the new addition of Game on Infinix HOT 11S series which is accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and is available exclusively through Daraz 12:12 mega year end sale.

“We are glad to have partnered up with Daraz for its mega year end sale, and take pride in adding more value for our people along,” stated Joe Hu, CEO of Infinix Pakistan while talking about the Daraz 12:12 year-end mega sale.

Infinix’s grand sale on Daraz 12:12 is the perfect chance for tech lovers to get their hands on wonderful smart devices designed specifically for the trendsetters, the enthusiasts, the value-seekers! So, it’s better to hurry up and shop for your favourite Infinix products through Infinix Daraz 12:12 mega year-end sale.