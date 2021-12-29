Infinix RAP Battle between Young Stunners and RAP Demon is anticipated to be the biggest online RAP battle of 2022 Exclusively live on Infinix’s official social media platforms, the rap battle can be expected to stun the audience with dazzling performances

Pakistan’s leading and most-selling smartphone brand, Infinix is all set to dazzle its audiences with the most exciting online rap battle between the country’s latest hit musical sensations, the Young Stunners and RAP Demon, this January 1st, 2022. The rap battle will be aired live for viewers across the country to watch exclusively on Infinix’s official social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Young Stunners and RAP Demon will be bringing in all the heat and energy to this action-packed online rap battle, which comes as a celebration for the success of Infinix’s introductory campaign for its NOTE 11 series. The smartphone brand has previously been in partnership with the Young Stunners as brand ambassadors for its spectacular new model, the NOTE 11 AMOLED Stunner, and is now bringing this chance to showcase their talent live. This online music concert is aiming to bring together thousands of hip-hop fans from across the nation onto one platform in order to support their favorite local talent in the most electrifying face-off.

“The Infinix NOTE 11 series has been designed precisely for the youth – the music-loving trendsetters. We are proud to have partnered up with such fantastic local talent, and become a part of Pakistan’s hip new generation with our brand’s presence, its youthful persona, and its cutting-edge high quality devices,” commented Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan.

The Infinix NOTE 11 series consists of NOTE 11 – the AMOLED Stunner phone with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Waterdrop AMOLED display, and the NOTE 11 Pro ‘Speed Up’ featuring MediaTek Helio G96 ultra-gaming chipset. Infinix has always been focused on setting new trends for the youth, empowering its users to stay connected and at par with modern times with latest, state-of-the-art devices, and encouraging them to standout in a crowd. The NOTE 11 series stands for this philosophy, and more outstanding new models of the series can be expected to be launched soon.

The voices behind ‘Afsanay’ and ‘Gumaan’, Young Stunners are a rapping duo featuring Talha Anjum and Talha Yunus. The band took no time in rising to fame, giving out one hit music number after another in quick succession. RAP Demon, also known as Abdullah Malik, reached over a million views for his rap song ‘Gauntlet 2.0’, making it the first step of many towards popularity in the hip-hop music industry in Pakistan. He is well known across borders in neighboring countries as well.

So don’t forget to tune into Infinix’s official social media handles this Saturday at 8:00 pm sharp, and get ready to groove with your favorite rappers!