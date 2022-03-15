Infinix retains position as top Pakistani smartphone brand for straight two years

Infinix being the no. 1 smartphone selling brand of Pakistan proudly announces that it has once again secured its position for being the leading smartphone brand from past two years, stated by the research done by PACRA. Infinix has managed to gain 15% of per capita income and 9% of cellular subscribers in brand share during 2020 – 21 in Pakistan’s smartphone industry as compared to the competitor brands.

In accordance with PACRA’s study shows a huge ascending growth of the brand despite the globally growing COVID-19 conditions in previous years. As consumers now prefer to avoid physical contact, Infinix being the online leading smartphone brand, carried a competitive edge over its substitutes and acquired 25% of the market share in the past 2 years. The achievements were possible due to the visionary steps taken by Infinix laying the foundation of Research & Development in Pakistan and designing products that suit and fit the demand of common Pakistani citizens. Fully aligning with the country’s initiative of “Made in Pakistan”, the company keeps growing its investment to contribute to turn the country into a regional tech hub, and it just got one step further towards its mission and local commitment to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity. With its initiative of localized development, Infinix became the forefront runner and a first mover in local manufacturing.

On getting this achievement, the CEO of Infinix, Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu said, “We are highly overwhelmed by the support we get from our dedicated consumers who are trusting us for over the years. We will be dedicatedly working towards our vision of giving our customers the best experience by introducing innovative cutting-edge technology and unique designs just according to the user needs and play our part in the growth of the country’s economy. Local research and development are helping us in meeting the expectations of our customers”.

Infinix has proven itself to be a premium smartphone brand and has grown rapidly after getting customer loyalty and retention. It has explicitly displayed its understanding of market dynamics and consumer behavior. Also chooses to focus on R&D so that it can provide its customers with precisely what they need.