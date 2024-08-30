Infinix Reveals Launch Date & Design for Hot 50 5G

Infinix is set to launch the Hot 50 5G on September 5. It will be the first smartphone of the Hot 50 series, which will be comprised of five models. Initially, the Hot 50 5G will be rolled out in India, however, it will go global in the following months. Infinix has teased the Hot 50 5g on its website which has given us a glimpse of what to expect.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G features a sleeker chassis at just 7.8mm, compared to its predecessor. Another noteworthy design change is the three-lens camera setup, arranged vertically with a distinct double protrusion. This gives the phone a unique appearance.

Meanwhile, some design aspects haven’t been changed including the punch-hole design, chunky bezels, and a flat panel. However, the company has introduced a new feature called “Wet Touch,” which prevents mistouches on the display when there’s water, making it a good choice for use in the rain.

Moreover, the Wet Touch feature is complemented by the IP54 rating. The smartphone is expected to arrive in at least two color options. While details regarding the processor are yet to be confirmed, leaks insiders suggest the phone will be equipped with a Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal storage.

While the pricing of the upcoming phone has been revealed, we expect it to be priced around PKR 40k-45k.

