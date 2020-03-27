Infinix is back with another fantastic cell phone that is sure to become a crowd favorite. The soon to be unveiled phone is called the S5 Pro. The phone will be launched in Pakistan in the next couple of weeks, after recently being officially announced. The S5 Pro comes with a lot of cool specs, but let’s talk about an essential aspect of a phone. A smartphone needs to have a brilliant camera so that we can capture all the important moments in our lives. The S5 Pro has a 48 MP primary camera and 40 MP Pop-up selfie shooter. Infinix S5 PRO will be available in two variants 6GB/128 GB worth Rs. 26,999 and 4GB/64GB cost Rs. 22,999.

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera- the next big thing in the world of smartphones

The S5 Pro has a 48 MP primary camera which is, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0”, 0.8µm, PDAF, and has 2 MP, (depth). It is also equipped with a QVGA low light camera sensor that will pick up on the brightness of your surroundings and brighten up your dark images instantly. The camera has exciting features, including a Dual-LED flashlight, High Definition Resolution, and panorama shot option. The video option is just as good with a resolution of [email protected]

The phone runs on Android 10 and is powered by Octa-core, 2.3 GHz, and cortex A53 processor. It operates on the Media Tek MT6765 Helio P35 (12 nm) Chipset. The phone comes with two space options: 4 GB of RAM and built-in storage of 64 GB. The second one offers 6 GB RAM with an internal storage of 128 GB.

Let’s dive a little further into the brilliance of S5 Pro. Infinix’s latest smartphone has an FHD+ 6.53 inches full view display that is capable of showing you up to 16m colors. It has a screen to body ratio of 83.8 %. The bigger and better screen ensures an incredible video watching experience that will leave your surprised for sure. The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 403 PPI pixel density. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This means that watching your favorite shows and films will never be the same again.

The phone is equipped with all the state-of-the-art sensors, including an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to lock to ensure better security of your phone.

You won’t have to charge your S5 Pro after every few hours because it comes with a Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery that will give you more talk and usage time than your previous phone. It has an endurance rating of a mind-blowing 106 hours.

The Infinix S5 Pro is a premium state of the art smartphone that is stylish, sleek, comes with every single feature that you would want to have in the smartphone of your choice, and it’s available at such an unbelievably affordable price. A budget-friendly phone that delivers on all ends should be your ideal choice when you buy a phone, and the S5 Pro is a clear choice here.