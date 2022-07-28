Infinix Selected as a Kantar BrandZ Rising Star among Chinese Global Brand Builders 2022

Infinix was selected as one of the TOP 20 Rising Stars according to the latest “Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2022 ranking and report” released by Google and Kantar on July 27th, 2022. Being included in the chart represents advancements in attracting the hearts and minds of consumers and providing consumers a high-level sense of value, coming from the Infinix brand.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be on the charts! A massive thanks go out from us for recognizing the efforts we’ve made in the past few years to empower young consumers all around the world. Alongside providing stylish and first-in-class products to consumers in emerging markets, we also aim at creating distinctive brand stories to build up a sense of value and shape perceptions through digital interaction. We’ve faced some incredible challenges due to global disruptions, but we are sure we’re moving forward toward future success.”

Managing Director of Infinix, Benjamin Jiang said.

In the panel talk “Think with Google” held by Google China, it is mentioned that Infinix is the only company in the 3C industry that was selected as the 20 rising stars in the “Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2022 report”. In this report, Kantar and Google adopt industry-leading brand valuations, alongside in-depth research from the world’s most extensive brand equity study, which involved around 4 million consumer interviews covering 18,500 brands across 512 categories in 51 markets.

The figure in the report shows that during the previous year, Infinix’s brand power increased by 20%, ranking second among all consumer electronic brands. Infinix’s branding and storytelling have stimulated new interest in technology and high loyalty among consumers despite lower levels of brand awareness. The average consideration rate of the Infinix among consumers who are aware of the brand is on par with those in the Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Ranking. Infinix’s dedication to further expanding its foothold in emerging markets, and democratizing high-end technology for everyone, solidifies its place among these rising 20 Chinese brands.

Going forward, Infinix will continue to make further improvements to the smartphone experience, bringing the latest and greatest technology to consumers in markets all around the world with maximum customer value at the forefront of every device launch.

