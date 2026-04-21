Infinix Smart 10 Plus vs Tecno Spark 40C vs Samsung A07 – Best Phone Around Rs. 30,000?

Pakistan’s budget smartphone segment is more competitive than ever. Around the Rs. 30,000 mark, buyers usually want one phone that can handle everything reasonably well: smooth daily use, decent cameras, strong battery life, and enough software stability to last. Three options now standing close in this range are the Infinix Smart 10 Plus, Tecno Spark 40C, and Samsung Galaxy A07 4G.

On paper, all three target value-conscious users. However, once you move beyond the spec sheet and think in terms of real-world usage, the gap becomes much clearer.

Here is a complete comparison to help you decide which one actually deserves your money.

Design and Build Quality

All three smartphones follow a similar construction approach: glass front with plastic back and frame. This is standard for this segment and helps keep costs low while maintaining durability.

The Infinix Smart 10 Plus measures 165.6 x 77 x 8 mm and weighs 198 grams, making it the heaviest device here. The Tecno Spark 40C shares almost identical dimensions but is slightly thicker at 8.4 mm, giving it a chunkier feel. The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G, despite being slightly taller at 167.4 mm, is the lightest at 184 grams, making it easier to handle for long usage sessions.

In terms of durability, Infinix and Tecno offer IP64 dust and splash resistance, along with drop resistance up to 1.5 meters, which is impressive for this price. Samsung provides IP54 protection, which is still useful but slightly behind IP64 on paper.

Visually, Infinix and Tecno feel more modern due to their punch-hole displays, while Samsung uses a waterdrop notch. However, in daily use, comfort matters more than looks, and Samsung’s lighter body gives it an advantage.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy A07

Display Experience

Display quality is one of the biggest selling points for budget phones today.

The Infinix Smart 10 Plus and Tecno Spark 40C both feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Samsung Galaxy A07 4G offers a 6.7-inch PLS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate.

All three use HD+ resolution (720 x 1600), which means sharpness is similar across the board. However, refresh rate makes a noticeable difference in daily usage. Scrolling through apps, browsing social media, and navigating menus feels significantly smoother on 120Hz displays compared to 90Hz.

Infinix further strengthens its position with 700 nits brightness (HBM), which improves outdoor visibility.

While Tecno matches the refresh rate, Infinix’s brightness advantage gives it a slight edge in practical usage.

Winner: Infinix Smart 10 Plus

Performance and Real-World Usage

Performance is where the biggest difference lies.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm), featuring Cortex-A76 cores, making it far more powerful than the competition. The Tecno Spark 40C uses the Helio G81 (12nm), while the Infinix Smart 10 Plus comes with the Unisoc T7250 (12nm).

In real-world usage, this translates into a clear hierarchy. The Samsung device handles multitasking smoothly, opens apps faster, and performs better in gaming. Titles like PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire run more consistently on the G99 chipset.

Tecno sits in the middle. It can handle daily tasks comfortably but may struggle under heavier workloads. Infinix, with its weaker chipset, is best suited for light users focused on calls, social apps, and basic browsing.

Samsung also benefits from UFS 2.2 storage, which is significantly faster than Infinix’s eMMC 5.1, improving app loading times and overall responsiveness.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy A07

Memory and Storage

All three phones offer decent configurations for budget buyers.

The Infinix Smart 10 Plus comes with 128GB storage and 4GB/8GB RAM options. The Tecno Spark 40C adds flexibility with 128GB and 256GB variants, both paired with up to 8GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G offers the widest range, starting from 64GB 4GB RAM and going up to 256GB 8GB RAM.

Samsung also stands out due to its UFS 2.2 storage, which ensures faster data access and better long-term performance. Infinix clearly uses eMMC 5.1, which is slower in comparison.

All three support microSD expansion, making storage less of a concern.

While Tecno offers good value with a 256GB option, Samsung’s combination of faster storage and wider configurations makes it the more future-proof choice.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy A07 4G

Camera Performance

Camera performance shows the clearest gap between these devices.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G features a 50MP main camera with PDAF, delivering better detail, dynamic range, and consistency. The Tecno Spark 40C comes with a 13MP camera, while the Infinix Smart 10 Plus offers an 8MP sensor.

In real-world usage, Samsung produces noticeably sharper and more reliable images, especially in daylight. It also performs better indoors and in low-light conditions. Tecno delivers acceptable results for casual use, while Infinix struggles to match the other two.

For video, Samsung supports 1080p at 60fps, giving it another advantage for smoother recordings. Both Infinix and Tecno are limited to 30fps recording.

On the front, all three offer 8MP selfie cameras, so performance is relatively similar for video calls and basic selfies.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy A07 4G

Battery Life

Battery is where Infinix takes a clear lead.

The Infinix Smart 10 Plus and Tecno Spark 40C both pack 6000mAh batteries, while the Samsung Galaxy A07 4G comes with a 5000mAh battery.

In real usage, the extra 1000mAh makes a difference. Infinix and Tecno can comfortably last longer, especially for heavy users who stream videos, use mobile data frequently, or face power outages.

Infinix further adds reverse wired charging, making it more versatile in emergency situations.

Samsung, however, offers 25W fast charging, compared to 18W on Infinix and Tecno, meaning it charges faster but does not last as long.

Given the importance of battery backup in Pakistan, endurance matters more.

Winner: Infinix Smart 10 Plus

Audio and Multimedia

For media consumption, speaker quality plays an important role.

The Infinix Smart 10 Plus features stereo speakers, while the Tecno Spark 40C includes dual speakers. The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G relies on a single loudspeaker.

In real usage, stereo speakers provide a more immersive experience when watching videos or playing games. Infinix stands out clearly here.

All three phones retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is still important for many users.

Winner: Infinix Smart 10 Plus

Software and Longevity

Software support is where Samsung dominates.

The Galaxy A07 4G runs Android 15 with One UI 8 and promises up to 6 major Android updates, which is exceptional in this price range.

Infinix and Tecno both run Android 15 with XOS and HiOS, but their long-term update support is typically limited.

For long-term usability, security, and a smoother experience over time, Samsung is far ahead.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy A07 4G

Price in Pakistan (Official)

Infinix Smart 10 Plus: Rs. 30,999

Rs. 30,999 Tecno Spark 40C: Rs. 29,999

Rs. 29,999 Samsung Galaxy A07 4G: Rs. 29,999

*Base variants

Final Verdict

All three smartphones bring strong value to the Rs. 30,000 segment, but they target different priorities.

The Infinix Smart 10 Plus is ideal for users who want a big battery, smooth 120Hz display, stereo speakers, and maximum features. The Tecno Spark 40C offers a balanced middle ground but does not clearly lead in any major category.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 4G, however, stands out as the most complete package. It delivers better performance, superior cameras, faster storage, and unmatched software support, making it the most reliable choice for long-term use.

Overall Winner:

Samsung Galaxy A07 4G

Also read:

Oppo A6c vs Tecno Spark 40 vs Redmi 15C: Best Smartphone Under PKR 40,000?