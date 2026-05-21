Infinix Smart 20 Launches in Pakistan with 120Hz Display and Helio G81 Starting at Rs 30,999

Infinix has officially launched the Smart 20 in Pakistan, expanding its budget smartphone lineup with a device focused on high refresh-rate visuals, long battery life, and practical everyday features at an affordable price point.

The smartphone arrives in two storage variants and targets entry-level users looking for a large display, modern software, and decent day-to-day performance without crossing the Rs 35,000 mark.

One of the major highlights of the Smart 20 is its 6.78-inch IPS LCD featuring a 120Hz refresh rate—a specification still uncommon in Pakistan’s ultra-budget smartphone segment. The panel also offers brightness levels close to 700 nits, helping improve outdoor visibility under normal daylight conditions.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G81 Ultimate processor, a 12nm chipset designed for light gaming, social media usage, and everyday multitasking. The phone comes with 4GB RAM across both variants, while users can choose between 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The Smart 20 ships with Android 16-based XOS 16 out of the box and also supports expandable storage through a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the device includes an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter housed inside a punch-hole cutout. While the hardware remains basic, Infinix has enabled support for 2K video recording at 30 fps—a rare feature in this price category.

Additional features include an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an infrared blaster for appliance control, and dual SIM support.

Fueling the device is a 5,200mAh battery, although charging speeds remain limited to 15W wired charging.

In Pakistan, the Infinix Smart 20 is priced at:

Rs 30,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant

Rs 34,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant

The smartphone is expected to compete against entry-level offerings from TECNO, realme, and Xiaomi in Pakistan’s highly competitive budget smartphone market.

With a high refresh-rate display, large battery, and practical utility features like an IR blaster, Infinix appears to be positioning the Smart 20 as a value-focused smartphone aimed at students, casual users, and first-time smartphone buyers.

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Infinix Hot 70 Series Launching May 25 with Color-Changing Design; Expected Price & Release Timeline in Pakistan