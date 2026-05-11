Infinix Smart 20 to Roll Out in Pakistan Soon — Expected Price, Specs & Launch Timeline

The Infinix Smart 20 is expected to launch in Pakistan soon, as the company appears to be preparing the smartphone for its local debut. According to industry sources familiar with the matter, Infinix could begin teasing the handset this week, suggesting that the official rollout may not be far away.

The smartphone was first spotted in a premature retail leak earlier this year before making its global debut in March. Since then, reports surrounding its arrival in Pakistan have continued to surface as Infinix expands its presence in the country’s highly competitive entry-level smartphone market.

Positioned as a budget-friendly device, the Smart 20 is expected to compete directly with rivals such as the Tecno Spark 50 series by offering a large display, modern design, and high refresh rate at an affordable price point.

The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G81 Ultimate chipset, a 12nm processor clocked at up to 2.0GHz. It is paired with 4GB RAM and is expected to arrive in two storage configurations—64GB and 128GB—both based on eMMC 5.1 storage technology. Users will also get a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

On the front, the Smart 20 features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. While the 720p panel may not deliver the sharpest visuals, the higher refresh rate is expected to provide smoother scrolling and animations during daily usage.

The smartphone runs Android 16 with Infinix’s XOS 16 interface pre-installed out of the box. In the camera department, the handset includes an 8MP rear camera alongside an 8MP selfie shooter housed inside a punch-hole cutout. Despite its budget positioning, the Smart 20 reportedly supports 2K video recording at 30fps, a feature rarely seen in this segment.

Additional features include an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, infrared remote support, and a single bottom-firing speaker. The phone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

Expected Price in Pakistan

While Infinix has not officially revealed the Pakistani pricing of the Smart 20, market estimates suggest the handset could launch between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 33,000, depending on the storage variant. The prediction is based on the pricing strategy of previous Smart-series devices currently available in the market. The Infinix Smart 10 lineup already falls within a similar price bracket, and the Smart 20 appears to bring incremental upgrades, including a 120Hz display, IP64 rating, updated software, and a newer chipset.

Industry observers expect the 64GB variant to remain close to the sub-Rs. 30,000 category, while the 128GB model could enter the lower Rs. 30,000 segment if launched with official local warranty support.

More details regarding the official launch date, availability, and confirmed pricing are expected to emerge in the coming days.

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