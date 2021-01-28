Infinix smart 5 set to arrive in first quarter of 2021

The new Infinix Smart 5 is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021. The Chinese technology company launched its smartphone in Africa last year. Infinix Smart 5 will be equipped with Android 10 and come in Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, Midnight Black colors.

A 6.6-inch IPS LCD monitor with a waterdrop notch is featured in the upcoming smart 5.. It supports an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels for HD+. The modest Helio P22 chipset lies under the hood of the smartphone.

The device is powered by an unnamed 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD card.

The new Smart 5 comes with an integrated triple rear camera design, including a main 13 megapixel sensor with two QVGA sensors. Front camera comes with an 8-megapixel for a new device.

With 10W charging support, the unit packs a 5,000mAh battery. It has a dual sim slot, 4G, Wifi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio and a micro USB 2.0 port when it comes to connectivity. An accelerometer, gyro, proximity and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor are included in the sensors onboard. Finally, the thickness of the handset measures 165.4 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm and weights 183 g.

There is no official announcement has been made regarding its price.