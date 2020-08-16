Infinix Smart 5 Triple Rear Camera with 5,000mAh Battery

Infinix Smart 5 listed on the global website with 4G connectivity but the Nigerian website shows only a 3G phone version.

Globally, Smart 5 has introduced alongside a bit distinct 3G model for Nigeria. The phone comes with a wide screen on the side featuring with fairly thin bezels and a thick chin. And more, the selfie camera is at the front in a tiny notch. Infinix says the product has a excellent battery life span of four days.

Infinix: Smart 5 Variant Price

The Infinix Smart 5 was being listed in a single 3 GB + 64 GB capacity version without a price on the global website. Also, there are three color choices for the handset Ice Blue, Midnight Black, and Quetzal Cyan. No comprehensive set price information is yet available, but few Pakistani websites have listed availability and its expected price Rs. 21,999.

Infinix: Smart 5 Specifications and Size

The Infinix Smart 5 dual SIM (Nano) runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and smart 5 on top with XOS 6. It sports an IPS screen of 6.6 inches and 720×1,600 pixels. Under the hood, the phone launched with an unspecified 1.8GHz processor plus 3 GB of RAM and Its width is 8.75mm, horizontally 73.4mm and vertically height is 165.4mm.

The global model comes in terms of cameras with a triple rear camera system. For the global version, the device consists of a main 13 megapixel primary sensor with two QVGA sensors. And more, the Smart 5 comes along with an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Smart 5 arrives with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. There’s an ambient light camera, proximity sensor on the phone and a fingerprint scanner. The Smart 5 measures 165.4×73.4×8.75 mm with respect to the dimensions.

The Infinix Smart 5 comes with 64 GB, which can be expanded via a micro SD card (up to 256 GB for the global version). The global variant for networking offers Wi Fi, 4 G, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

