Infinix Teases with 180W Thunder Charge system

Last year Infinix created a big hype with a 160W fast charging system in their concept phone. The company has continued working on battery tech since then and has pushed the charge rate even higher. Infinix calls this new system “Thunder Charge” and based on the onscreen label, it has a peak power rating of 180W. The clip is only about 10 seconds long but the battery indicator goes up by almost a full percentage point.

Here is a quick teaser video posted by CEO Infinix Benjamin Jiang.

Video: https://fb.watch/dWCcPBv2n8/

It is too early to judge how fast is Thunder Charge? We don’t know yet. The goal for last year’s 160W system was to completely charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 10 minutes. While the company hasn’t released a retail device with 160W charging yet, it did launch the Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging. It has a larger battery capacity, 4,500mAh, and the official time for a 0-100% charge is 17 minutes.

The Note 12 VIP also has 108MP camera and 120Hz AMOLED display. We are excited to do a hands-on review of this 180W charging phone. There could be more to this new device as well, so stay tuned for more updates.

