Digital telecommunication has proved to provide sustainable growth over the years. This is why innovative and resourceful enterprises are coming up with a number of solution-oriented devices in order to fulfil the need of the customer. The increased urge to achieve it all through one device rather it is using social media, gaming or multi-tasking on smartphones is a prominent factor that has resulted in an increased demand for smartphones with a better display. Focusing on this need, Infinix has yet again come up with the latest addition in the form of NOTE 11, an AMOLED Stunner!

Infinix to launch first-ever AMOLED display smartphone under 30k

The need to have a better display in hand has resulted in a continuous search of accurate display options while using the most convenient in-hand display. With a lot of display options available in the market, it is still difficult to identify the accurate, reliable and attainable ones at a given price point. Either the options available are not reliable or come with an unjustified price tag. But with NOTE 11, Infinix has made sure to deliver the first true AMOLED display in Pakistan under 30k smartphone and we can expect other better features as well while bracing the previous NOTE 10 series from Infinix.

A true vivid AMOLED display comes with better contrast ratios, a newer colour gamut, wider viewing angles and higher resolution. Whereas Infinix NOTE 11 perfectly combines it all in a flat edge ultra-sleek design for comfortable and better media consumption overall. The design of NOTE 11 has been kept simple with a waterdrop display in order to offer more room for viewing content without any distractions and also comes with a thickness of only 7.9mm.

The phone is set to be launched soon in Pakistan with an expected price of Rs. 30,000. Such a price tag is to be seen first time in Pakistan for an AMOLED Full HD+ display which makes us curious about the response of customers in terms of sales.

