Infinix to Launch Five Models in Upcoming Hot 50 Series

The smartphone manufacturer Infinix is working on the latest Hot 50 smartphone series including 5 different models, according to a latest report. The Hot 50 series reportedly includes the Hot 50, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+, Hot 50 5G, and the Hot 50i. Although the technical specifications of these smartphones remain unknown, early insights from a credible source provide some details on what to expect.

As per the source, the Hot 50 Pro+ is expected to be the most powerful model in the series with top-end performance. Meanwhile, the Hot 50i is anticipated to be the most budget-friendly option.

The model numbers for each device have also been revealed:

Infinix Hot 50: X6882

Infinix Hot 50 Pro: X6881

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+: X6880

Infinix Hot 50 5G: X6720

Infinix Hot 50i: X6531

One notable difference in the upcoming Hot series is the separation of the base models into 4G and 5G variants. The Hot 50 5G will be featuring a 5G processor, indicating the presence of a different chipset from the 4G version.

The detailed specifications of the Infinix Hot 50 series are still unknown, however, leaks are expected to surface soon and we may also get a possible launch date. So, stay tuned with us for more updates.

