Infinix is expected to launch its latest phone – the Infinix Zero 8, and from what we have learned about the device so far, it is indeed going to bring a revolution in the world of camera phones.

Specially designed for content creators and people who want value high-quality phone photography, the Infinix Zero 8 is bringing about 64MP quad rear camera & 48MP dual front camera.

Infinix To Take Phone Photography To The Next Level!

Not only will the Zero 8 have the best cameras, but the phone will also be the best there is, presumably in the price bracket of 30000 to 40000 PKR, the finest in the market. The Zero 8 will perhaps be the top of the line phone allowing next-generation photography tricks down to a more accessible price point in the market.

The best thing about the Infinix Zero 8 is not only its cameras but the affordability. This will be a lot more than just your point and shoot camera phones allowing content creators to take crisp and clear pictures and capture everything in clear detail from the face to the background. Talk about groundbreaking photography and videos with a phone.

A smart and high-end processor, cameras that would capture every detail in the shot, extraordinary battery life, up to date software, and a lot more added specs in an affordable smartphone; the Infinix Zero 8 has raised our anticipation. In Pakistan, Infinix has had a tremendous track record, especially with the youth, focused more on-camera photography and videography in an affordable range.

Is photography important to you? Do you find it a problem to ready your equipment only to lose your precise shot because it took you a lot of time? If that’s the case, you better think about changing your phone and switching to the Infinix Zero 8, the best camera phone that will be available in the market hopefully soon!