Infinix Tops Local Mobile Production in Pakistan, vivo Lags Behind

Pakistan’s mobile phone assembly industry continues to show mixed performance in 2025, with some brands consolidating their positions while others struggle to keep pace. Official data for January–July 2025 reveals that Infinix leads the smartphone category, while vivo trails behind stronger competitors despite earlier growth momentum.

Overall, VGO TEL remained the largest assembler with 2.12 million units, mainly in the feature phone category. Among smartphones, Infinix secured the top spot with 2.01 million units, reaffirming its dominance in Pakistan’s handset market.

itel followed with 1.53 million units, while vivo produced only 1.38 million units, falling behind despite heavy investments in marketing and distribution. Redmi recorded 1.04 million units, Samsung 0.93 million, and TECNO 0.89 million, leaving vivo squeezed between stronger mid-tier players and rising budget brands.

The data shows a sharp contrast to 2024, when vivo had posted significant growth, assembling 2.77 million units compared to just 1.07 million in 2023. However, in 2025, vivo’s performance has stalled, raising concerns about its ability to challenge Infinix and itel in the competitive local market.

Table 1: Mobile Devices Manufactured (Jan–July 2025)

Brand Units (Million) Category VGO TEL 2.12 Feature Phones Infinix 2.01 Smartphones itel 1.53 Smartphones vivo 1.38 Smartphones Redmi 1.04 Smartphones Samsung 0.93 Smartphones TECNO 0.89 Smartphones Q Mobile 0.72 Feature Phones & Smartphones G’Five 0.70 Feature Phones Nokia 0.65 Feature Phones & Smartphones *Source: PTA Industry experts note that while the year is not yet complete, the first seven months suggest that Infinix is firmly in control, while vivo is struggling to maintain momentum.