Infinix Unveils Solar-Powered Phone Concept at MWC 2025

At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Chinese smartphone brand Infinix showcased its latest innovative concepts, drawing inspiration from renewable energy solutions. The company introduced a solar-powered phone with an integrated solar panel on the back, along with a solar charging phone case — both aimed at providing an eco-friendly charging solution. The prototypes signal a step towards sustainable technology, catering to users who seek greener alternatives for everyday devices.

Infinix’s new concept employs SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology, powered by perovskite solar cells — a material known for being thinner and more cost-effective than traditional silicon solar cells. These solar cells are coupled with Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT), a system that regulates voltage to maximize power efficiency while preventing the device from overheating under direct sunlight.

According to Infinix, the current solar charging system delivers up to 2W of power, designed to provide a trickle charge to extend battery life during periods of inactivity. The solar charging case, which attaches to the phone through small side contacts, offers a more flexible option. Users can swap the case out for regular protective covers or use it during emergencies, such as power outages.

In addition to solar-powered innovations, Infinix also showcased its second-generation color-changing E Ink phone at MWC. Unlike its predecessor, which only changed colors when plugged in, the updated model uses internal battery power and offers customizable patterns and palettes, all with the help of artificial intelligence. Users can personalize the device’s back panel according to the weather or inspiration from selected photos.

Can Infinix Solar Phone Concept Revolutionize Eco-Friendly Charging?

Infinix’s solar-powered phone concept represents a growing trend in sustainable consumer electronics. While the current charging capacity is modest, advancements in perovskite solar cell technology could lead to faster, more efficient solar charging solutions in the future. Such innovations could be particularly impactful in regions with unreliable electricity access, offering a practical solution for extending device usage without relying solely on grid power.

The customizable E Ink technology also highlights how AI is shaping personalized user experiences, hinting at a future where smartphone aesthetics are as dynamic as their functionality. If brought to market, these developments could position Infinix as a forward-thinking brand in both sustainability and user-centric design.

