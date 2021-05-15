Infinix Unveils SPEEDSTER Brand Ambassadors ahead NOTE 10 Pro launch

Pakistani TV and Film celebrity superstars Feroze Khan and Alizeh shah have joined Infinix Pakistan as new “SPEEDSTER” brand ambassador for NOTE 10 Pro launch that await to hit country’s market. Infinix has grown tremendously in the local market with most premium product offerings. The brand is placed at first position in the market as a highest selling smartphone brand.

Talking about Infinix SPEEDSTERS CEO, Infinix Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu said “We are excited to announce with Feroze Khan and Alizeh shah as our new SPEEDSTERS for upcoming NOTE 10 Pro launch. With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix products are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out, and stand in sync with the world and both of our SPEEDSTERS shows the same spirit through their work.”

Feroze Khan and Alizeh shah are one of the most youth followed celebrities of Pakistan. Feroze Khan is the heartthrob of Pakistan television industry. This alluring and charming actor showed his skills in a number of characterizations of showbiz industry of Pakistan. Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani television actress. Her performance earned her Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She has played the role of Dua in very popular Ehd-e-Wafa Tv serial.

This collaboration on the part of Infinix with celebrities is going to be a new way to open doors towards technology and will bring a lot of positivity for the brand itself which makes them a perfect match with Infinix as the brand is No. 1 selling smartphone brand of Pakistan. Infinix hasn’t announced the official launch date for the NOTE 10 Pro however, fans are showing great excitement towards this event.