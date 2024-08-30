Infinix Unveils Zero 40 Series: Cutting-Edge Features in 4G and 5G Variants

In a recent development, Infinix officially announced its latest flagship series. The highly anticipated Infinix Zero 40 series introduces Zero 40 4G and Zero 40 5G. The new lineup combines high-end features with advanced technology. Moreover, it promises a compelling experience for smartphone enthusiasts. Both models share outstanding specifications, including vibrant AMOLED displays, powerful cameras, and long-lasting batteries. Let’s delve into what the duo offers.

Infinix Zero 40 Series: Specs, Design & Price

Design and Display: The duo boasts a sleek design with a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display. The screen offers a Full HD+ resolution, up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, it is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Zero 40 4G refreshes at 120Hz, while the 5G variant steps up with a 144Hz panel, providing smooth visuals and responsiveness. Each phone also sports a 50MP front-facing camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera Capabilities: On the rear, the Zero 40 series has an impressive 108MP main camera that uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HM6 sensor. Additionally, it is coupled with a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Zero 40 5G supports 4K video recording at 60fps, however, the Zero 40 4G is limited to 2K resolution at 30fps. It is pertinent to mention that both phones come with a GoPro mode. This mode allows users to pair their device with a compatible GoPro camera to use the phone as a viewfinder and control shooting modes directly from the camera app. Moreover, the GoPro Quik app is pre-installed on both devices.

Performance and Battery: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset powers the 5G variant. It features 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. On the other hand, the Zero 40 4G runs on the Helio G100 processor, with 8GB of RAM and the same storage configurations. The duo comes with 5,000 mAh batteries and supports 45W wired charging. The Zero 40 5G also includes 20W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Availability and Pricing: The Infinix Zero 40 4G Price starts at MYR 1,200 ($279) for the 8GB/256GB variant. On the other hand, the Zero 40 5G price starts at MYR 1,699 ($395). Both handsets will be available for purchase in Malaysia starting September 8. The color options for the 4G variant are Misty Aqua, Blossom Glow, and Rock Black colors, while the 5G variant is available in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black.

With its impressive specs and innovative features, the Infinix Zero 40 series is set to make a notable impact in the smartphone market. What do you think?