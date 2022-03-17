Infinix Wins Asian Telecom Awards 2022

Infinix proudly announced its victory of winning two awards issued by Asian Telecom Awards 2022. Infinix secured a top spot in both the Innovation of the Year & Marketing & Brand Initiative of the Year in China region. Held in Singapore by the leading business magazine Asian Business Review (ABR), the Asian Telecom Awards traces its heritage from Asian Mobile News started in 2003. The prestigious award is designed to recognize the remarkable achievements and initiatives of Asia’s leading telecom companies.

On winning the two awards, Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobility, said, “The awards that Infinix received at the Asian Telecom Awards 2022 show the industry’s recognition of Infinix’s significant investment into technology innovation and a customer-centric marketing strategy which continues to drive Infinix’s ongoing efforts. Infinix is committed to investing in innovation for the long term, with the mission of providing customers stylishly designed and cutting-edge technology smart devices at attainable price points to empower the lives of today’s youth.”

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and white-hot competition in the smartphone industry, Infinix has been constantly boosting industry confidence through its efforts in innovation and consumer communication, showing the entire industry that it sure is a brand to watch,” said Tim Charlton, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Asian Business Review.

The Awards

Marketing & Brand Initiative of the Year – China. Awarded for remarkable achievements in Branding. Infinix achieved a strategic corporate partnership with Royal Observatory Greenwich and held a webinar themed “Infinix Presents: See Beyond”, which brought journalists, tech influencers and astronomers together to show Infinix & Royal Observatory Greenwich’s shared salute to space exploration to inspire a new generation. At the event, Infinix unveiled its brand new ZERO X Pro flagship smartphone with a 108MP OIS main camera and 60X periscope moonshot lens, which sets the stage for a whole new era of mobile phone technology. This marketing strategy helped Infinix convey its brand spirit of empowering today’s youth with trendy technology that is out of reach for the everyday consumer in emerging markets.

Technology Innovation of the Year – China. Awarded for outstanding technological breakthroughs in smartphone development. Infinix developed the 160W fast charging technology by integrating Ultra Flash Charge (UFC) technology, Innovative Super Charge Pump, 60 security protection mechanisms and an 8C battery cell providing a full-charge time of only 10 minutes. The Infinix Concept Phone also utilizes electrochromic and electroluminescent technology to produce the world’s first dual color-changing back cover feature. Additionally, it improves the display by the addition of the 88° limit radian to the improve user’s viewing experience. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 pushes the boundaries of innovative technologies and creative aesthetics to drive the future of smartphone designs forward.