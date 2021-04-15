Infinix won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021

Infinix was a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, Infinix Zero 8, won in the discipline product, in the Telecommunication category. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

Infinix Zero 8 won over the 98-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its premium materials including a tasteful combination of glass, metal and polycarbonate. Features include a 6.85” FHD+ smooth display and an ultra-night & ultra-wide-angle cameras. A minimalist yet exquisite design finish is assured through gem cut surfaces. The competition was intense: almost 10,000 entries were submitted from 52 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.