Infinix has officially announced XOS 16, its latest custom Android interface based on Android 16. The new version brings a refreshed visual design, smoother animations, better personalization, and a strong focus on artificial intelligence. With XOS 16, Infinix aims to deliver a cleaner, smarter, and more user-friendly experience for its smartphones.

One of the biggest changes in XOS 16 is the updated design language called Glow-space. This new look gives the interface a more modern and polished appearance. Animations across the system now use improved liquid motion effects, making transitions faster and smoother than before. Everyday actions such as opening apps, switching screens, and scrolling feel more fluid, which improves the overall user experience.

Infinix XOS 16 Announced with Fresh Design and Powerful AI Features

Personalization is another key highlight of XOS 16. Users can choose from redesigned system icons, fresh wallpapers, new lock screen styles, and custom themes. There is also a depth effect option that adds a layered look to both the home screen and lock screen. A standout feature is the AI theme generator, which allows users to create themes using text descriptions or images, giving each phone a unique and personal feel.

Artificial intelligence plays a major role throughout XOS 16. The Folax assistant has been upgraded with several smart tools designed to save time and improve productivity. AI Note helps users clean up rough sketches and make them look more polished. AI Recording Summary can automatically transcribe and summarize voice recordings without any extra steps. Another useful feature, Flash Memo, captures on-screen information and turns it into searchable summaries with tags for easy recall later.

Infinix has also added an AI Call Assistant that enhances calling features. It supports real-time translation, generates call summaries, and can automatically answer important calls. For students, XOS 16 includes a set of AI-powered tools that help with translating text, scanning documents, writing content, and solving complex questions, making learning more accessible and efficient.

The camera app also benefits from AI improvements. Users now get a built-in eraser tool to remove unwanted objects from photos, along with an image extension feature that expands pictures naturally. These tools make photo editing easier without the need for third-party apps.

Gamers will find several useful upgrades in XOS 16. The system introduces performance modes that let users choose between performance, balanced, and power-saving options. Additional gaming features include bypass charging to reduce heat during long sessions, frame interpolation for smoother visuals, and Magic Voice Changer 2.0, which offers adjustable voice effects for in-game communication.

XOS 16 will come pre-installed on upcoming Infinix smartphones and will also be rolled out to selected existing and older devices in the future. With its refined design, deep customization, and wide range of AI-powered features, XOS 16 marks a significant step forward for Infinix’s software experience.