One of the famous Chinese brands, Infinix, is best known for launching affordable phones. Not only phones, but the company also launched affordable tablets. Last year, Infinix launched an affordable 4G tablet, Xpad. Now, Infinix has launched a gaming tablet, Xpad GT. If you are a gamer and want to buy an affordable tablet, then this device is for you. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the tablet.

Infinix Xpad GT Gaming Tablet is Now Official- Check its Availability in Pakistan Here

First of all, the Infinix Xpad GT is comes with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset. The same chipset is used in the flagship devices in 2021. The chip has a large vapour chamber for cooling. Additionally, the phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Similarly, the Adreno 660 promises a high frame rate for gaming. Infinix claims that the Xpad GT can deliver 144fps on Standoff 2, 120fps on Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends and 90fps on PUBG.

Moving forward, the has a large 13” display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s a 10-bit panel with HDR10 support. It has 2,880 x 1,840px resolution and 700 nits peak brightness. It has a slender metal body that measures 6.5mm thick.

For gaming and streaming, the tablet features 8 speakers and 3D sound with DTS processing. There’s no headphone jack, but Infinix has included a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter and a vegan leather protective case in the box.

Additionally, the tablet comes with two accessories. These are a keyboard with a trackpad and a stylus. You can use this for work as well. However, you have to buy these separately if you want to use them with your tablet.

If we talk about its battery. The tablet comes with a massive 10,000mAh battery. That battery supports 33W charging. Last but not least, it has a 13MP camera on the back and a 9MP camera on the front.

The Infinix Xpad GT is available for pre-order in Malaysia from Lazada. The single 8/256GB Stellar Grey model is priced MYR 1,700 ($400/€355). It will start shipping in 14 days. Those who preorder will get the keyboard and stylus for free.

However, the pricing and availability in Pakistan are not clear yet. We will update you once we get more information about it.