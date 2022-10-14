Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan is now taking pre-orders for World’s first 60 MP OIS + EIS-based front camera phone – ZERO 20. Being first of its kind camera phone supporting Dual Image Stabilization in the form of Optical Image Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization, Infinix ZERO 20 fulfils videography and photography requirements within no time. Infinix ZERO 20 is priced at Rs 56,999 but upon pre-ordering from Infinix’s Official Ecommerce Store – Xpark between 14th October to 20th October. Customers can avail of a discount of Rs 2000 with a free gift of Infinix XE20 for the first 50 buyers only!

Infinix opens pre-orders of the World’s first 60MP OIS-enabled front camera phone – ZERO 20!

Infinix ZERO’s 60MP front camera is the most stable and greatest Vlog camera offering hardware-based Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Users would just have to switch on Ultra-Stability mode in order to unlock Dual Image Stabilization for making videos and capturing photos. The front camera also equipped with Auto Focus (AF) captures accurately every time with crisp details on the go. Not just the front camera, the rear camera of 108MP aids reimagine the mobile photography experience altogether.

CEO of Infinix Mr Joe Hu expressed his views about ZERO 20 saying: “We are glad to introduce the ground-breaking and first-of-its-kind camera phone in the world. By providing its devoted users all around the world with the most updated devices outfitted with cutting-edge technology, Infinix has once again set the standard for the industry.”

Also, being Pakistan’s first smartphone operating on the most powerful 6NM MediaTek Helio G99 processor, Infinix ZERO 20 offers industry-leading performance altogether. The two-octa core arm cortex of MediaTek Helio G99 outputs great intelligence ensuring non-stop usage and complete sync with all the features of Infinix ZERO 20. Also featuring a 6.7’’ FHD + AMOLED display, Infinix ZERO 20 simply ensures all industry-leading features are in the palm of one’s hand!

From 14th Oct till 20th Oct, Infinix fans can pre-order Infiniz ZERO 20 from Infinix’s Official Ecommerce store – Xpark with a discount of Rs 2000 and a free gift of Infinix XE20 for the first 50 customers as well!

