Infinix Zero 30 5G Lands with 50 MP Selfie Camera

Infinix launched the Zero 30 5G today at a lavish event in Venice, Italy. The company launched the phone with a 50 MP camera at the front that does 4K video recording and brings a flash as well.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G chipset is the Dimensity 8020 by Mediatek. The platform has a capable octa-core CPU with one cluster of four cores clocked at 2.6 GHz. There is 8 GB or 12 GB RAM under the hood and 256 GB non-expandable storage.

At the back, there are three cameras. The phone has a 108 MP ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67” main sensor by Samsung drives which comes with a 6-element f/1.65 lens, OIS, and PDAF. There’s the 13 MP shooter for ultrawide photos and a 2 MP sensor that’s mostly there to make the numbers. The circular flash is called Aura Light and is made of four LEDs.

The front-facing cam also has a Samsung sensor – the ISOCELL JN1 and supports PDAF. A flash is embedded into the tiny bezel above the screen to act as a fill light when needed.

Infinix also set up the Mobile Vlog Awards (MVA), where it invites vloggers to capture their stories, using the Zero 30 5G.

The phone has a 6.78” AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of 360 Hz. Its curved sides make the device look a bit more premium. Additionally, the new Zero 30 5G brings a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W charging through the USB-C port.

The phone comes in a trio of colours – Golden Hour, which is a lovely transition from Gold to Pink Rose. There is a Rome Green colour with a vegan leather back and golden accents on the frame and camera island; and Fantasy Purple.

Infinix Zero 30 5G will cost about $339. However, it will vary from market to market. Infinix also does not reveal any plans about the availability of the phone in each region.

