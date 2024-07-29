Infinix Zero 40 5G: Key Specs Revealed in Multiple Listings

The hype around the Infinix Zero 40 5G is building as it has recently surfaced on the Google Play Console and TUV certification. The new listing provides a glimpse into its hardware specifications. The phone appeared on FCC and Geekbench listings a few days ago and offered insights into design and camera. The Zero 40 5G has the model number “X6861,” according to all listings.

Google Play Console listing

The Google Play Console listing shows that the Zero 40 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200/Ultimate chipset, with the codename “MediaTek MT6896Z/CZA.” The processor will be featuring a single core clocked at 3.1 GHz, three cores at 3 GHz, and four cores at 2 GHz. For graphics, it will be powered by Mali G610 GPU clocked at 950MHz.

In terms of memory space, the listing reveals that the phone will encompass 12GB of RAM, however, there was no information about the internal storage. Furthermore, the display will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080×2436 pixels and a pixel density of 480 DPI, though its size remains undisclosed. The listing didn’t provide any information regarding the design of Zero 40 5G.

TUV certification:

The TUV certification confirms the same “X6861” model number and a 4,900mAh battery capacity, as we have seen in the 4G version.

FCC Listing:

The FCC listing offered insights into the design, showing a big circular camera module housing three cameras and an LED flash. The dimensions of the device are 164 x 74 x 8mm. Like the TUV certification, it will offer 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options. The volume keys and power button are located on the right edge.

Geekbench Scores:

The Infinix Zero 40 5G managed to score 1096 points in the single-core round and 3274 in the multi-core segment, indicating strong performance. The phone will run on Android 14 OS and XOS as the Android skin.