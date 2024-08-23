Infinix Zero 40 5G Leaks Reveal Stylish Design and Impressive Features

The upcoming Infinix Zero 40 5G has made the headlines with new leaks, revealing its design and features. The leaked real-life shorts show the Zero 40 5G in a violet dual-tone finish, with an LED flash at the top left corner, just outside the circular camera module.

It is evident that the design is partly inspired by Tecno’s Camon 30 series with some new changes, like the concave edges and a centered circular camera.

If we talk about the features, the rumors indicate that the phone will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges and slim bezels. Moreover, the Zero 40 5G is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G processor and come with 12GB of RAM.

The major highlight of the Infinix Zero 40 5G is its camera system though. It is rumored to support 4K video recording, with some reports indicating it may even offer 4K at 60 FPS with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The camera setup may also incorporate a super macro lens for advanced photography.

In addition, another leaked image of the camera interface offers a “GoPro mode,” which could enable users to use the phone as a viewfinder for GoPro cameras.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is expected to be available in three colors including Misty Aqua, Blossom Glow, and Rock Black. The phone will come in the midrange segment and is expected to be priced at PKR 115,000.

