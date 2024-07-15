Infinix Zero 40 5G to Arrive with 12 GB RAM, 45W Charging & More

The phone manufacturer Infinix seems to be working on a new smartphone lineup, the Zero 40 series. As of yet, there is no official announcement from the company, however, the Zero 40 5G has already been listed on FCC and Geekbench.

According to the listings, the model of the Infinix Zero 40 5G is ‘X6861′ and it will arrive with a round camera design on the rear side. There will be four camera slots on the rear side, revealing a familiar yet refreshed look. In addition, the smartphone will have a flat build with the label ID positioned at the center.

Moreover, the Geekbench listing shows that the Infinix Zero 40 5G will be equipped with the Dimensity 8200 chipset, indicating that it will be a mid-range device. As expected, it will run on the latest Android 14, with XOS 14 as the Android skin.

In terms of memory space, the Zero 40 5G will come with 512 GB of internal storage and 12 GB RAM. There is also the likelihood of a 256 GB variant, though it looks like 12 GB RAM might be standard across all variants.

In addition, the FCC listing also hints at NFC support, which could become a unique selling point for the Zero 40 5G. Last but not least, the device will also support 45W charging, however, we are not sure whether it will support wireless and reverse charging.

There are also talks of a 4G variant of the Zero 40, which may arrive with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, with a similar design to the 5G version.

