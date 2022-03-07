Infinix ZERO 5G available in stores and online now!

Infinix’s premier 5G smartphone, the Zero 5G is available for sales in stores and online. The highly anticipated 5G smartphone in Pakistan comes with a price tag of PKR 49,999. Featuring the fifth-generation technology, the ZERO 5G not only provides high speed internet with a seamless connection, but also faster downloads and greater coverage. Despite its premier 5G status, the ZERO 5G is compatible with all networks, including 2G, 3G, and 4G.

The Uni-Curve design is made up of a composite material that imitates the look and feel of glass, creating a device that feels premium to touch yet comfortable to hold. The ZERO 5G comes in three exciting colors: Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange. It supports the AndroidTM 11 operating system, with 6 GB Ram and 128 storage.

The ZERO 5G features a crisp 48MP main camera with 30x ultra-zoom comprising of a 13MP portrait camera and 2MP virtual camera. The 30X 48MP zoom camera allows users to capture high-quality photos from a distance. With its 960 fps slow motion capabilities in video mode, the handset allows users to capture moments that even the human eye can miss. The front camera is 16MP Dual Flash Light coupled with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) shooting technology that makes users look flattering in all angles and lighting conditions.

Infinix is committed to bringing its users a high-quality smartphone experience, by prioritizing ease, innovation, and affordability in all of its tailored devices. The ZERO 5G carries a 5000mAh battery that lasts all day long, with a 33W super-fast charging capacity that is TUV-Certified for safe charging. Zero 5G is available in three beautiful colors Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange.