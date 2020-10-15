Infinix Zero 8 – The Nightscape Legend is Officially Up for Sale





Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, has finally launched its flagship series of the year, the Infinix Zero 8, with Atif Aslam as its brand ambassador. Equipped with the exceptionally amazing 64MP Quad Camera to capture the beauty of the night, the world’s 1st 48MP highest resolution dual front camera, and MediaTek Helio G90T chipset for a super-powerful speed experience. The Zero 8 series consists of two variants Zero 8 and Zero 8i price starting from Rs. 34,999 is now available for purchase on Daraz online and in stores countrywide.

Performance

The Zero 8 is specifically designed for high-end users to experience ultra-fast speed owing to its powerful MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and 128 GB ROM, and 8 GB RAM. The device features a 6.85-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and modern punch-hole design. The phone runs on Android 10 with a 4,500mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

“We are proud to launch the Infinix Zero 8 in Pakistan – this has been a much-anticipated phone, and we are thrilled for the customers to enjoy this premium device that would keep up with the fast-paced lifestyle of the younger generation,” said Mr. Joe Hu, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan. “We believe that Zero 8 is a great addition to the vast portfolio of Infinix.”

Zero 8’s Amazing Camera Capabilities

In the camera department, the Infinix Zero 8 on the rear packs a 64-megapixel primary camera, supported by EIS for stabilization and the ability to capture 4K video as well as slo-mo 720p videos at 960fps. The quad-camera setup at the back also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a pair of 2MP cameras for macro and low-light photography. The Infinix Zero 8 also packs a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper on the front.

Colors

The Zero 8 will be available in three striking colors; Black Diamond, Silver Diamond, and Green Diamond.