Infographic Global Smartphone Shipment Market Share

According to the Q1 2022 Market Monitor Report an Infographic has been made which gives the Global smartphone shipment market share. It clearly shows which smartphone manufacturer is at the top and leading the market.

The infographic above clearly shows that Samsung has surpassed the Apple, as the Apple market share has declined. Below we will clarify what it means:

Overall the globally the smartphone market has declined by 8% Year-over-Year (YoY). On quarterly basis the market has declined by 12% Quarter-to-Quarter (QoQ) which makes around 326 million units in 2022 Q1.

Samsung has a market share of 23%. Samsung is leading the market with 74.4 million units as their shipments have increased by 8% QoQ in Q1 of 2022.

Apple is having the second highest market share, by covering 18% of the market. Apple’s shipments have declined by 1% YoY and reached 59 million units in Q1 2022.

Third in the race is Xiaomi with 12% market share.

Then followed by OPPO with 9% market share.

Vivo is at second last position with a total of 8% market share

In the last is the Honor with 5% market share has increased by 148% to 16 million units in YoY in Q1 2022

This infographics clearly shows that being famous and creating too much hype does not make you the market leader. What makes you a market leader we will discuss in another article.

