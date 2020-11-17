Inno Day 2020: OPPO X ‘Rollable Smartphone’ unveiled

Oppo shows off a smartphone prototype with a futuristic rollable display. During the company’s Inno Day 2020 event held in Shenzhen, China, the smartphone, named the Oppo X 2021, was unveiled and goes in a different direction to phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, by starting small and stretching out to a larger screen.

The idea of a movable display on phones has been tempting TCL and LG for some time, and now, finally, we get to see a working version courtesy of a third brand. The Oppo X 2021 prototype mobile, which is all about its “continuously variable OLED display” was unveiled today’s Inno Day 2020 case. The phone will switch between a standard 6.7-inch size and a tablet-like 7.4-inch size with a quick swipe on a screen, and the user interface adapts accordingly for optimum experience.

A dynamic frame containing a fixed frame and a rotating one put on top is also used in the Oppo X 2021. Thanks to the metal reinforcement layers beneath the display, the 2-in-1 plate configuration without section holes helps prevent the screen from falling.

Oppo let the local press have their hands on the handset, and many revealed the engine and the impressive extending screen of the phone. The motor is set in motion by a swipe on the side of the handset, and although the screen takes a few moments to stretch out it’s smooth and very mesmerising. The seam between the two halves of the phone is angled from the back of the phone, which gives the OPPO X 2021 a cool, futuristic look.